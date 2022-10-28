TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $896-916 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.71 million. TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.63-$3.69 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE TRU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,509. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.64. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $53.74 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after buying an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,938,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,360,000 after buying an additional 83,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,483,000 after buying an additional 534,533 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 937,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,872,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

