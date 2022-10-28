Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Purchases £149.91 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts purchased 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 789 ($9.53) per share, with a total value of £149.91 ($181.14).

Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Nick Roberts sold 43,324 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.06), for a total value of £396,414.60 ($478,992.99).

On Monday, August 15th, Nick Roberts purchased 16 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 942 ($11.38) per share, with a total value of £150.72 ($182.12).

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 842.40 ($10.18) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. Travis Perkins plc has a 12 month low of GBX 707.80 ($8.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,683 ($20.34). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 819.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 995.65. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 748.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,110 ($13.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,527.50 ($18.46).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

