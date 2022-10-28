Traxx 1-Day Volume Tops $127,584.00 (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last week, Traxx has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $59.98 million and approximately $127,584.00 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traxx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx was first traded on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traxx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

