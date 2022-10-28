Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) & Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Critical Analysis

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) and Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Pinduoduo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pinduoduo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and Treasure Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo 18.88% 29.57% 12.59% Treasure Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $14.74 billion 4.46 $1.22 billion $2.13 24.93 Treasure Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Pinduoduo and Treasure Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pinduoduo has higher revenue and earnings than Treasure Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pinduoduo and Treasure Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 0 2 9 0 2.82 Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinduoduo presently has a consensus price target of $76.73, indicating a potential upside of 44.47%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than Treasure Global.

Summary

Pinduoduo beats Treasure Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc. designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards. Treasure Global Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

