Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.19. Trees shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 60,392 shares changing hands.

Trees Stock Down 7.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Trees Company Profile

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and a retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as two retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

