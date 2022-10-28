Tribe (TRIBE) Hits Market Capitalization of $107.91 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $107.91 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

