TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
TriMas Stock Down 21.2 %
Shares of TriMas stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $946.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriMas has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $38.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $160,333.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,760.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in TriMas by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in TriMas by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000.
TriMas Company Profile
TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.
