Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $184.66

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.66 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 139.37 ($1.68). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 140.70 ($1.70), with a volume of 6,475,044 shares.

BBOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Tritax Big Box REIT to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tritax Big Box REIT to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 231.40 ($2.80).

The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 248.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

