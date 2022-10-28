Truist Financial Begins Coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Shares of PRCT opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 16.01 and a quick ratio of 15.27.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 138.49%. Equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at about $1,172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 479.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 152,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 824,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 288,268 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

