Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 29,186 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,941,000 after buying an additional 93,654 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.91.

TFC traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 139,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,659. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

