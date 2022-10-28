Truist Financial Trims European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Target Price to $23.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EWCZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. 3,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,654. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $933.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.80.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. European Wax Center had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. Research analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in European Wax Center by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,749,000 after buying an additional 638,615 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 473.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 500,325 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,014,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 384,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 329,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,933,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,167,000 after purchasing an additional 249,649 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

