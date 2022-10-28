TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.69 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.83.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

