Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.97

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $3.38. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 168,514 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $780.63 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 135,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 87,720 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

