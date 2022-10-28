TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Trading Down 2.1%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. 1,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses. It engages in the time sales, spot sales, program sales, BS/CS, and other sales activities; special programs and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

