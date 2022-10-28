Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.68. The stock had a trading volume of 27,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,216. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

