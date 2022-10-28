Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the September 30th total of 69,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Twin Vee Powercats

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the first quarter valued at $145,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Twin Vee Powercats by 70.0% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 242,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Vee Powercats Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VEEE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,456. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. Twin Vee Powercats has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Twin Vee Powercats ( NASDAQ:VEEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

