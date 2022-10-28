Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Lowered to $365.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.58.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.50. 489,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,736. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $300.85 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.97 and its 200-day moving average is $362.11.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

