Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Cowen

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.58.

UBER stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 252.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 529,112 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 378,942 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,928 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

