Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of €41.00 ($41.84).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UBSFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($51.02) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €54.00 ($55.10) to €53.00 ($54.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €42.00 ($42.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

Ubisoft Entertainment stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,277. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

