UBS Group Cuts Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $37.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.60.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $151.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820,187 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008,579 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.