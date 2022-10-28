UBS Group Increases Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $68.00

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2022

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

KO stock opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $257.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average is $61.89.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McBroom & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $266,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 56.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $3,537,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 40,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

