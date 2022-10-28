UBS Group Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $475.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DECK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.36.

DECK stock opened at $359.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.15 and its 200 day moving average is $295.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $448.07.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,289,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,580 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,789,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 244,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,043,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

