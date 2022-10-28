UFO Gaming (UFO) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. UFO Gaming has a total market capitalization of $50.73 million and $1.11 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UFO Gaming token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UFO Gaming has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming launched on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

