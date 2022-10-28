Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Ultra Clean Stock Up 5.6 %
Ultra Clean stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84.
Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ultra Clean Company Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
