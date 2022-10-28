Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Stock Up 5.6 %

Ultra Clean stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.