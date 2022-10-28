Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,300 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.17) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,150 ($50.14).

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of ULVR traded up GBX 55 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,920 ($47.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,667. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a one year high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.69 billion and a PE ratio of 1,988.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,950.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,803.83.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 37.22 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.88%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

