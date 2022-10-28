Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57. Unilever has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

About Unilever

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Unilever by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

