Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.92.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.