Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Bank OZK

Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.3% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Union Pacific by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 186,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,021,000 after purchasing an additional 100,148 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.92.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.29. 76,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.52. The firm has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.