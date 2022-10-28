Uniswap Price Tops $6.86 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.86 or 0.00033326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and approximately $282.48 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00267073 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001267 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003745 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005004 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00018828 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.8860036 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 504 active market(s) with $282,127,912.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.