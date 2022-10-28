United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

United Fire Group Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.75. 92,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,455. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). United Fire Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $219.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,554.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,412.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George D. Milligan acquired 5,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,554.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $186,765. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

