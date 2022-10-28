United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Announces Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $166.49 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.80 and its 200 day moving average is $182.53. The company has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

