UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 585,053 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $300,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 702,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $360,864,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,363 shares of company stock worth $15,386,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $541.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,189. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.00 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $506.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $521.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.11.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

