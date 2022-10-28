Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Down 82.6% in October

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the September 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,611,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Univec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNVC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 933,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,969. Univec has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Univec alerts:

Univec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

Receive News & Ratings for Univec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.