University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Invests $2.52 Million in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 368,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000. Select Energy Services accounts for 1.1% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. owned 0.32% of Select Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 42.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after buying an additional 884,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Select Energy Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 451,274 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Select Energy Services by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,278,000 after buying an additional 438,510 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,659,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTTR stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,817. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 2.09. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $335.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.28 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

