Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 86.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 71,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,351. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $75,606.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,532.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $75,606.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $346,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,767. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Upwork by 154.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Upwork by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 10.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

