US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $41.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $825,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in US Foods by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 356.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 198,291 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USFD opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. US Foods has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

