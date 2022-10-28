USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

USNA traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,310. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average is $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.78.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $264.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $352,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $76,573.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $352,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $257,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,519 shares of company stock worth $456,884 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

