USDD (USDD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $65.32 Million

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One USDD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. USDD has a total market cap of $723.68 million and $65.32 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDD Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,039 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

