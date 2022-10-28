UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on USER. Needham & Company LLC downgraded UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on UserTesting to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

UserTesting Stock Performance

NYSE USER opened at $7.40 on Friday. UserTesting has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

