V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,897,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.19%.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 6.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 17.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 34.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

