Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Short Interest Up 32.3% in October

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,180,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the September 30th total of 9,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 4.2 %

VLY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. 95,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $476.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.56%.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

