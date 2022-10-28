Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

