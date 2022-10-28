VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Bought by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 1,123.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.78. The stock had a trading volume of 203,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,128. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.30 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.57.

