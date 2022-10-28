Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,993,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,501,000 after buying an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,240,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 425,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 381,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.05. 1,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,649. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.69 and a fifty-two week high of $145.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.80.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.