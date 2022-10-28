Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $321.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.20. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

