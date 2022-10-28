Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.38

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.38 and traded as low as $44.19. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund shares last traded at $44.38, with a volume of 1,269,028 shares trading hands.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.098 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 336.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

