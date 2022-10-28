Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.38

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.38 and traded as low as $44.19. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund shares last traded at $44.38, with a volume of 1,269,028 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.098 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
