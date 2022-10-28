Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.6% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 1.75% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $685,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 71,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 228,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.79. 157,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,907. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

