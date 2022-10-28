Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VOO traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.38. 301,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,263. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

