Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Decreased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $44,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $138.23. The company had a trading volume of 95,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,998. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.48.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

