Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,214,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after buying an additional 674,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after buying an additional 658,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
VTV stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,998. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
